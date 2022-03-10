Every 10 years, after the census is completed, redistricting takes place to ensure that the people of each election district are equally represented at the local, state, and federal level of. This redistricting includes county commissioners.
State statute requires a public hearing on the redistricting of commissioner districts take place within a certain time period. For Isanti County, it has to take place between March 31 and April 18 in order for the board to adopt a redistricting plan at its meeting April 19, according to Isanti County Chief Financial Officer/Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss.
The Isanti County Board of Commissioners requested that the public hearing take place in the evening on a night that no other governing bodies (city councils/townships) meet. In researching a date, there were only two options — Wednesday, April 13 or Thursday, April 14, Struss explained. However, April 14 is Maundy Thursday, so he suggested holding the public hearing April 13 at 7 p.m.
A copy of the preliminary plans with all attachments and supporting documentation is available for public inspection in the office of Isanti County Auditor–Treasurer from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Any citizen intending to submit a plan for consideration in the redistricting of Isanti County Commissioner Districts must do so no later than Friday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m.
HELP AMERICA VOTE ACT GRANT FUNDS APPLICATION
The Minnesota State Legislature in 2021 approved funding through the Help America Vote Act to be available to counties to improve accessibility, implement security improvements for election systems, and/or fund other activities to improve the security of federal elections, according to Struss.
In consultation with Isanti County Central Services Division and the IT department, Struss proposed the funds be used for cyber security improvements to the network.
“We haven’t identified specifically what that is, but, obviously, in the realm of cyber security, there’s an unlimited amount of money you could spend to ensure cyber security when it comes to elections,” Struss stated. “The Secretary of State has taken the interpretation that those funds can be used for anything that protects the county network as long as elections run through that part of the network.”
The board approved by resolution the application for the HAVA grant of approximately $29,000 with no match required.
