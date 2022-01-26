Employees of Isanti County were recognized for years of service at the Jan. 18 Isanti County Board meeting.
“Just a little bit of stats for 2021, we had 56 total awards for employees,” said Halee Turner, administrative assistant for Isanti County Administrator’s office.
Twenty-four staff were recognized for five years of service; 11 employees recognized for 10 years of service; nine for 15 years of service; five for 20 years of service; four for 25 years of service; two for 30 years of service; and one for 35 years of service.
Breaking down those statistics by department, Turner noted one commissioner was recognized; one employee in the auditor’s office; four in the attorney’s office; one in the assessor’s office; two in the zoning office; 15 in the sheriffs office, which includes jail and dispatch; three in probation; four in highway; 24 in family services; and, one in public health.
In another staff-related matter, the board approved new salary grids for non-contract staff for 2022 through 2024 following the recommendations presented after a study which was conducted by Baker Tilly.
“The goal was to have a universal salary schedule for all employees, rather than different agreements having different salary schedules, which obviously is administratively very difficult,” said County Administrator Julia Lines, explaining that two contracted groups have already approved similar salary schedules, and three others will soon be approved. “Once the board approves this today, we will be working hard in my office to put together individual letters, because employees might be happy to see the schedule, but they want to know where they are placed and what it means for them.”
Lines noted that the new schedule has nine steps, as opposed to seven, to allow for more growth throughout an employees career. The new salary schedule is retroactive to Jan. 1.
A third staff-related matter was the upcoming retirement of Isanti County Jail Administrator Dennis Valentyn. “We don’t want it to be allowed to happen, but he earned it,” Lines stated, adding that the open position will have to be posted.
The recommendation from Isanti County Sheriff’s Office was to post the opening as a licensed or non-licensed position, she explained, noting it is currently non-licensed. “There’s benefits to either one, but really the goal is just to make sure we have a good candidate pool, because that is an important and unique job we have in the county and we have been fortunate to have Dennis in that role for a long time,” she added.
The board approved posting the position as licensed or non-licensed.
MELLIN RECEIVES OFFICE SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk and Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering nominated Roxanne Mellin for the Minnesota Sheriff Association’s Office Support Person of the Year award and was selected. She was presented the award in December, according to Lovering.
“Roxanne has served the sheriff’s office since 1984. Even though her job has changed throughout the years – we went from index cards for name files and paper ICRs (incident reports) to our computer system — and she’s the one who maintains them,” Lovering said, explaining all the other things Mellin is responsible for within the sheriff’s office.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the county:
• Approved renewing the contract with Online Retrievers for animal control services;
• Approved upgrading the squad and body-worn camera server for the sheriff’s office;
• Approved the purchase of a new washing machine for the jail;
• Approved final payments for two highway projects;
• Approved replacing the uninterruptible power source battery for the jail;
• Discussed architectural proposals for the remodel of the Government Services building;
• Approved the Lower St. Croix Shared Water Resource Education Program agreement;.
• Approved two interim use permits for short-term rentals; and
• Approved an interim use permit for mining minerals, sand, gravel, peat and black dirt, which will be managed by Isanti County Soil and Water Conservation District and is for improvement of water quality in Green Lake.
