An interesting situation brought upon by a convoluted historical action was addressed at the Aug. 4 Isanti County Board meeting when a public hearing was scheduled for the only piece of property in Isanti County that is assigned to Mora Independent School District (ISD) 332.
The purpose of public hearing, which will take place Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. during the Isanti County Board meeting, is to detach the property from ISD 332 and annex it to Braham ISD 314.
The process began in April when the property owner, George Gay, consulted with the Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office regarding moving the property from ISD 332 to ISD 314, indicating that current school maps show the property in ISD 314 and his taxes should be going to the correct district, according to Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss. Gay also indicated to Struss that his children had attended Braham Schools, so he feels more of a connection with that district.
Struss explained that a consolidation took place in 1970 between the Coin school district (Common District Number 734) and ISD 332.
“I think the property owners at that time could choose to go to Braham or Ogilvie in some cases, and then anything else would be in the Mora Independent School District (ISD),” Struss said. “I’m kind of gathering this from a lot of old documents and none of them, frankly, are extremely clear on what that process was, but what we could determine was that whoever owned this property at the time either didn’t respond or elected to stay in the Mora school district for whatever reason.”
After conducting a lot of research, and contacting the school districts and Minnesota Department of Education, Struss was informed the process to detach and annex land is governed by Minnesota Statutes 123A.45. He informed the board that the statute requires the property owner to petition the county to detach and annex the property, and then the petition is presented to the county board and a public hearing is scheduled.
ISD 332 passed a resolution supporting the change in school districts for the property, and ISD 314 also supports the change, Struss told the board.
“For just my personal opinion, looking at the benefit of the county, it’s very inconvenient to have that one property in ISD 332, because what it requires us to do is to print extra ballots with all the Mora School races on it for every election at Mora School,” Struss said. “That cost somewhat gets passed on to Mora Schools for that extra ballot style, but its also extra confusion and extra administrative work for our office and the township. So, this will simplify a lot of things and we would have no more properties in ISD 332.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.