Isanti County to participate in Memorial Blood Centers’ Battle of the Badges

Since 2009, friends and families have joined forces with local police and fire departments to be life-saving heroes in a competitive-friendly race to save and sustain lives through blood donation. Memorial Blood Centers’ Battle of the Badges event challenges all first responders to join in their mission to help save lives.
On August 31, Isanti County will compete against other departments from across the greater metropolitan area, including Edina Police, Hopkins and Eden Prairie Fire, Anoka County Sheriff, Lino Lakes C.E.R.T., Minneapolis Police and Fire, Rogers Police, and Fire, and many more to see who can get the most blood donations.
The winner is declared in a joint press release, honoring the department that engaged the most volunteer blood donors in giving the gift of life. The winner is calculated by the percentage of participants for each county and not by units of blood, since some counties are larger than others.
This year will be Isanti County’s Sheriff’s Office’s second year competing, and the Government Centers’ first time joining in the blood drive. Last year Isanti County came in second place at 109% of its goal. Rogers Fire Department came in first place at 126% and currently holds the trophy, along with the bragging rights.
This year’s blood drive is Thursday, Aug 31, at two locations. The Isanti Government Center Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge. Use Bloodmobile sponsor code 5056 for this event. The second is the Isanti Community Sheriff’s Office Blood Drive from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2440 Main St S, Cambridge. The Bloodmobile code is 9797 for this event. Sign up online at: mbc.org/searchdrives
Join in and donate to help make a life-saving impact in the community and help Isanti County win bragging rights.
