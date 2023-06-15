Isanti County Veterans Services finds new home

Veterans wishing to utilize the Isanti County Veterans Services Department will have a much easier time doing so as the department is moving to more accommodating confines.
Currently, the department is being housed on the top floor of the Isanti County Government Center, meaning veterans need to traverse the parking lot, go through a metal detector at the front doors, then head up to the top floor of the building. Beginning later this summer, however, the department will be housed across the street in the Oakview building.
Based on remodeling plans at Oakview that have been in the works for some time now, the Veterans Services Department will have its own entrance on the side of the building, along with exclusive parking right outside the door.
According to Interim County Administrator Chad Struss, the space Veterans Services will occupy was formally the home of the Department of Corrections. The DOC will be moving out of that space after July 1.
“The Oakview space will provide Veterans Services with better access for clients, more space to provide services, and closer proximity to other Health and Human Services programs,” summarized Struss.
According to Struss, the cost of the move will be approximately $10,000 to $15,000, which would include upgraded network infrastructure, installation of a handicapped-accessible door, and staff time to paint and clean the carpets.
According to Veterans Services Officer Jamie High, there will be no disruption in services during the move. “We can schedule our appointments with a little bit of downtime in place,” High said. “We’re going to stay in our current space until the other space is ready to go and then move right over.”
He added he has had conversations with the IT department and he is comfortable all those updates will be in place. “If there is a lapse in anything, we do all have cell phones that we operate off and we will find space if we need. We see very little if any, hiccup in our services to our veterans.”
