Isanti County Veterans Services joining Health and Human Services

For a second time this year, Isanti County has taken advantage of a voluntary resignation to streamline services for residents of the county.
Last month, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Dan Meyer as veterans services director. According to County Administrator Julia Lines, during his exit interview, Meyer made a number of suggestions that the county to do in hiring a new director. Among the top of that list was to join the Veterans Services office with that of the Health and Human Services department.
“The structure was at the recommendation of Dan Meyer himself,” Lines told the commissioners during their May 17 meeting. “Part of the difficulty (with Veterans Services) is that they’re just kind of this island, and they don’t feel like they are part of a bigger group or team and have that resource.
“I had conversations with Penny Messner (HHS division leader), and she is not opposed to it,” Lines continued. “This is the way they do it in Mille Lacs and some other counties.”
Along with aligning Veterans Services under the same umbrella as HHS, the change would include a physical move of offices. Currently, Veterans Services is located on the second floor of the Isanti County Government Center. In the future, it will be housed across the street in the same building as Family Services, but with its own separate entrance.
Lines said that by putting Veterans Services with HHS, whoever is brought on as the new director will be invited to HHS management meetings, which will give that person a better idea of all of the services offered by the county.
“A lot of times, these veterans qualify for many different services,” Lines said.
Commissioner Mike Warring stated his concern over the change, noting that veterans often have unique issues they are dealing with, and that they tend to only be comfortable talking with another veteran about those issues.
Lines pointed out that is why part of the requirements of the director is they are either active military or a veteran. Commissioner Susan Morris added that the position of director also features a multitude of unique certifications. But on the flip side, since they may be active military, there may be times when that person is deployed, such as was the case with Meyer. When that happens, the state offers a person who is qualified to fill in for the director. Additionally, Stacy Brown is certified as a veterans services officer, but she only wishes to work part time. That still leaves a number of hours where there isn’t anyone in the office to help the veterans.
Under this realignment, though, while there will still be times when a certified VSO isn’t available, at least someone will be available to answer phones and take messages.
“That’s better than a locked door,” said Chair Terry Turnquist. “I think this is better for our veterans and better for our support people.”
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved making the changes.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other action, the board:
• Approved receiving a federal boat patrol grant in the amount of $4,000 to go towards wages for water patrol;
• Approved a request from Central Services Division Leader Travis Marttila for the purchase of additional storage for virtual server backups. “With CARES funding, we purchased new server infrastructure and backup infrastructure to accommodate more online work and people working from home,” Marttila said. “Our backups filled up a little quicker than we anticipated.” The cost of the purchase of a HPE StoreOnce is $20,609.87;
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the Cambridge-Isanti Softball Association for a tournament to be held at Sandquist Park June 9 through June 12 and annual liquor license renewals for five businesses that sit outside city limits; and
• Approved the appointing of Angie Larson as the new county recorder.
