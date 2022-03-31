The Isanti Fire District is getting busier and busier by the year, according to Fire Chief Al Jankovich.
In 2021, the district made 538 runs in the City of Isanti alone, meaning nearly half of the calls took place within the city limits of Isanti. The fire district also covers the townships of Athens, Bradford, Isanti, Oxford, Spencer Brook and Standford. The fire district covers 157 square miles and includes 6,388 households, according to Jankovich.
“We talk about this quite a bit at the fire meeting, how every year it seems to be creeping up on us. Last year in total we had 1,134 runs compared to 1,034 last year; we had an increase of 100 runs in just one year,” Jankovich said.
Looking specifically at the City of Isanti, the majority of the calls within the city are medical (392 calls, or 72.9%). There were eight fire calls — none of which were house fires; 14 hazardous condition calls; 54 types of calls for other services, such as a person in distress, assisting the police, assisting an invalid, and smoke or odor removal. There were 39 calls canceled en route, and one authorized control burn call.
While sharing the list of 2021 trainings for the fire district, Jankovich included a photo of a six-way power strip that had caught fire in a bedroom in a house in a rural area. “I like to share that with people during fire prevention to show them that this is a possibility. It wasn’t under water; it wasn’t in a garage being used recklessly. It was just in a bedroom supplying power to a TV — not hair dryers or big heavy loads. So this can happen; it’s something that people should be conscious of in their homes,” Jankovich said.
Other photos he frequently references were of a plug-in air freshener that nearly caused a fire. “I got a call during the day of a homeowner that thought something smelled hot, went in their bedroom and quickly found that one of those plug-in air fresheners was melting the receptacle, so another near miss,” he commented.
Especially considering the increase in calls, public education also kept the department busy.
“Fire prevention is a big piece of our month of October, where a lot of school-age kids come into the fire station for tours, so we take that opportunity and talk to them about fire safety and show them a firefighter in turnout gear, just to kind of help ease their mind about seeing a firefighter and make sure they are not scared of us if they ever encounter us,” Jankovich said.
Financially, it was also a busy year, with Jankovich pointing out it was a good grant year with $60,394.35 in grants. The total budget for the fire district in 2021 was $650,033. The total 2021 income for the fire district was approximately $713,000, and total expenses in 2021 were approximately $640,000.
Jankovich concluded by sharing the 2022 budget. The total budget is $700,208, with the City of Isanti’s contribution being approximately $273,000, which is 39% of the fire districts budget. The city accounted for 47% of the fire districts service calls in 2021.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, at its March 15 meeting, the Isanti Council:
• Approved a gambling permit for Isanti County Sportmen’s Club at Thunder Brothers Brewery;
• Approved a special event permit for Rum River BMX for the Race for Life and the DK Cup Gold Qualifier for the weekend of April 29 through May 1;
• Approved a forgivable loan for Barack Realty LLC for a four-acre parcel behind UPS;
• Approved applying for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant to improve park amenities;
• Tabled accepting the quote for animal control and kennel services in order to do some more research on the bidders; and
• Approved, with regret, the resignation of Parks, Recreation and Events Coordinator Alyssa Olsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.