Another business will soon be opening in the City of Isanti after the city council’s Aug. 4 approval of the site plans for an office/warehouse being built by Wolf River Electric at 687 East Dual Blvd Northeast.
The plans were approved with the following conditions:
•Location of freestanding light poles and exterior building lighting shall be shown on site plans and approved by staff prior to submitting for a building permit.
•Trash enclosure plans shall be submitted for staff review prior to applying for a building permit.
•A photometrics plan shall be submitted to review lighting types and foot candle readings prior to submitting for a building permit.
•All signs shall require a sign permit when applicable to determine dimensions and locations and shall follow Section 16 of the City’s Zoning Ordinances
•Applicant shall apply for all permits associated with the building including but not limited to a building permit, mechanical permit, plumbing permit, electrical permit, and sewer and water hookup.
•All conditions/comments listed in the City Engineer’s memo dated 7/12/2021 shall be addressed.
One variance approved, another denied
In a split vote, the council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) and a variance for impervious surface coverage for Isanti Self-Storage, but was denied a variance for rear yard setback requirements and site plans for additional storage units. Mayor Jeff Johnson and council members Steve Lundeen and Paul Bergley voted in favor of the motions, and Council Member Jimmy Gordon voted against the motions; Council Member Dan Collison was absent.
The CUP was needed when city staff was notified in April that additional storage units were built around the outside perimeter without applying for permits. Research of the history of the site and original approvals showed the additions were not part of the original site plans, triggering a site plan review by city staff, according to Community Development Director Sheila Sellman.
Self storage is a conditional use in the I-1 Industrial Park District, in which the property is located, but there was not a CUP for the original building on the site, according to Sellman.
Isanti planning commission recommended approval of a CUP at its May 18 meeting, and instructed the property owner to apply for variances, which he did. A public hearing regarding the variances took place at the July 20 planning commission meeting, according to Sellman.
The planning commission recommended denying the rear yard setback and site plans, but approval of the CUP and impervious surface requirement variance. It also recommended a deadline of Thursday, Sept. 30 for removal of the additional units, which was included in the CUP approvals, according to Sellman.
