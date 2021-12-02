The City of Isanti is helping families get into the holiday spirit with several events planned for the young and the young at heart.
The Isanti Parks, Recreation and Culture Department kicks things off with its monthly Curious Creatures event, where kids aged 2 to 5 can learn all about elves, those diminutive creatures who give Santa a helping hand all year.
Curious Creatures will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Isanti Community Center, 208.5 1st Avenue. Registration is required for this event that is free for residents, and older siblings are welcome to join in on the fun and work their own elfen magic as helpers with their younger brothers and sisters.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Nicklaus himself — that right jolly old elf —will swing over to the Community Center for its “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” gathering. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., kids of all ages can enjoy cups of cocoa, take photos with Santa, and complete a holiday craft project to take home.
Later on Dec. 10, families can enjoy Isanti Movie Night, featuring the Arnold Schwarzenegger film “Jingle All the Way.” Filmed around the Twin Cities and at the Mall of America in Bloomington, the movie is rated PG. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7.
Hosts for this event are Northern Elements All Stars. Concessions are available (cash only), and all profits will benefit the cheer team. No outside food or beverages will be allowed for this free event.
The elves take center stage in Isanti again, but this time they have accidentally dropped a sleigh full of candy canes over Isanti’s Legacy Park, 1043 Bellaire Boulevard NW. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, residents are invited to bring a flashlight to the park and help find those misplced candy canes. Whoever manages to collect the golden candy cane will win a special prize. This event is free for all ages and commences at the entrance to Legacy Park.
For question on any of these events, visit the city’s website at www.cityofisanti.us.
