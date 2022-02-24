Isanti Ice Arena seeks public assistance in fund-raising goal

In October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the Isanti County Area David C. Johnson Civic Arena found itself skating on thin ice when it had to shut down for three months and sought financial help from the public through social media.
The arena’s board of directors is now reaching out to the public again for financial help — this time with a GoFundMe account — to replace the building’s decades-old heating and cooling system.
In 1998, when the arena opened, it did so with a geothermal system in place — a demonstration project for Connexus Energy. But it’s almost 25 years later, and the once state-of-the-art geothermal system needs to be replaced at a cost in the neighborhood of $700,000.
According to information from Kevin Johnson, board member and son of the arena’s namesake, with the present system failing, the arena may not be able to maintain summer ice in the future, meaning there would be no hockey camps, individual skaters, skating clubs or broomball tournaments at the arena.
Johnson created the GoFundMe account to try to raise money for a new heating and cooling system, but even so, the task is daunting. The arena is a privately owned non-profit with funds coming from rink rentals, ad sales and concessions. For the upcoming summer the arena is relying on what is hoped to be a short-lived solution.
“The arena board has authorized the purchase of a (cooling) tower which is a temporary fix so that the arena can have acceptable ice this summer,” Johnson said. “Our vendor is putting the tower in, and when the system is upgraded, will remove the tower as the arena is not purchasing the same. The arena will hopefully be able to replace the system next spring.”
When the arena came to fruition, Johnson said, “neither the county nor cities wished to own nor operate the same.” He added that aside from the possibility of “providing for the underwriting of another round of revenue bonds if necessary,” the city of Isanti has not expressed an interest in providing any other assistance.
“(An Isanti County) representative stated that he did not think the county would contribute, however the board has not made a formal presentation to them,” Johnson said. “This is on a to do list.”
In the meantime, the arena board has created a committee to explore fundraising opportunities, and the committee is “always looking for new creative members,” according to Johnson. “It recently had an event and raised $5,000.00. The COVID restrictions and the issues that it raises are a deterrent at present for large gatherings.”
Manager Cal Miska has high praise for the arena, but said it can’t continue with the current heating and cooling system.
“The overall goal for this hidden gem is to have high quality ice for all of our programs during the season — especially in the summer months,” Miska said. “I want to promise programs that we will be having summer ice and not gambling on the situation. We want this to be the rink for our local players especially during the summer months and the only way for this to happen is a new refrigeration system.”
On the GoFundMe site, Johnson explained that the Isanti Ice Arena “has been a critical part of the community, and we need it to continue to operate and provide a safe and fun place for our youth leagues. The local youth leagues and boys and girls high school hockey teams call this rink their home ice.
“We all need to find normalcy and activity, especially during this pandemic,” the statement continued. “The volunteer board of directors is doing everything to ensure it remains a place where our kids and adults can play their favorite sport.
“Failure is not an option.”
To contribute to the GoFundMe account, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-isanti-ice-arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.