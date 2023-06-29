Isanti imposes ‘friendly’ watering restrictions

When it rains, it pours — so to speak.
While still needing to worry about water consumption due to Isanti’s water tower being out of commission during repairs throughout the recent drought, the city was hit with a waste of a considerable amount of water following a water main break. This combination of circumstances caused an even greater strain on the city’s well and subsequently lowered water pressure for much of the city.
Fearing a similar, or even greater catastrophic event before the water tower is back and running, the council decided to impose a scaled back version of the “even/odd” lawn sprinkling ordinance for at least the next 30 days.
“I hate to be that guy, but I think we need to put the odd/even sprinkling ban on,” said Councilmember Steve Lundeen.
“I hate the idea of telling people they can’t water their lawn whenever they want,” said Mayor Jimmy Gordon. “I think it is so silly because what are we going to do, drive around and.....”
Councilmember Luke Merrill said he would be in favor of spending a few thousand dollars to mail out reminders of the ordinance and tips for conserving water. “You’ll see a drop in usage.” He also said he would be in favor of enforcing the ordinance.
“That won’t go out soon enough,” responded Lundeen. “I think we need to do something immediately.”
Mayor Gordon said he would prefer to see something like a text message go out to residents telling them why they need to conserve water. “I don’t think it (the odd/even ban) will do any good,” he said.
City Administrator Josi Wood suggested purchasing yard signs and placing them throughout the city as a reminder to conserve water by following the even/odd schedule.
The council agreed to allow staff to use $2,500 on a combination of yard signs and other informational forms, as they see fit.
In regards to the enforcement of the even/odd watering ordinance, the council is to only go with a written “friendly reminder” letter to anyone found not in compliance with the even/odd sprinkling ordinance for the next 30 days. That motion passed 3-1, with Merrill voting nay. Councilmember Dan Collison was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
