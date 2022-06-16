The city of Isanti has given permission for the operation of a pair of tattoo parlors, however, the granting of permission was given under differing circumstances.
In its city code, Isanti requires an interim-use permit, or IUP, for tattoo parlors within certain districts. Both of these businesses reside within the B-2 General Business District.
The first permit was granted to Idle Hands Tattoo, located at 303 Credit Union Drive NE. According to Community Development Specialist Ryan Saltis, Idle Hands has been open for business for three years now, after being given an IUP in June 2019. That IUP for was three years, and the owners were looking at renewing it.
During the Planning Commission public hearing, the commission was given the option of recommending a longer or shorter length for the IUP, however, it decided another three years was suitable. The city council approved the request unanimously without discussion.
The second permit was for Black Moon Tattoo, located at 401 East Dual Boulevard NE, Suite 122. Saltis noted during the same Planning Commission meeting that it was discovered that Black Moon opened before obtaining an IUP from the city, plus it was lacking state licensing. Because of this, a cease-and-desist letter was sent to Black Moon, which they are following, according to Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim. She also stated that the owners are moving forward with getting all the proper state licensing, however, receiving the IUP is one of the conditions of meeting state requirements.
Because the owner didn’t do their due diligence, the Planning Commission recommended only giving a one-year IUP. This recommendation was unanimously approved by the council.
TWO SPECIAL USE PERMITS GRANTED
Also at the June 7 council meeting, the council approved a pair of special event permits. The first was for the Cambridge-Isanti Soccer Association, which is planning on a one-day youth soccer tournament at the Isanti Soccer fields.
The second permits were granted for all of the various Isanti Rodeo and Jubilee Days activities, which will take place July 7 to July 9. Included in those days will be the parade on July 7, the rodeo on July 8 and 9, plus Kids Day on July 9. According to North 65 Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Bettendorf, the only minor changes to the request is the earlier closing of Main Street.
Previously, cars have been allowed to pass through up until the starting time of the parade, however, to ensure the safety of people gathering ahead of time, they’d like to have Main Street between 2nd Avenue and the railroad tracks closed beginning at 4 p.m.
