Isanti lays out summer street improvements

The City of Isanti has begun the process for the upcoming summer street improvements.
The Isanti City Council accepted the feasibility report given by City Engineer Jason Cook at its Feb. 2 meeting, and ordered a public hearing for South Brookview street improvements. It also authorizing the plans and specifications for the project.
The city will conduct an open house from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Isanti City Hall, with a short presentation regarding the project at 6 p.m. A public hearing regarding the project will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, during the regular city council meeting.
The proposed project area is South Brookview Lane, Marion Street Southwest, and Nina Street Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest, Page Street Southwest from Nina Street Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest, and Eighth Avenue Southwest from Nina Street Southwest to South Brookview Lane, according to Cook.
The project includes a full reclamation of the roadway with spot curb and gutter repair, the addition of new sidewalk on the north side of South Brookview Lane Southwest to complete a missing sidewalk network link, and the reconstruction of all non-compliant ADA pedestrian ramps in the project area to meet ADA requirements for pedestrian ramps.
Significant discussion took place as to whether or not the new section of sidewalk was needed, and it was decided that area residents would be asked to submit comments regarding that at the open house and public hearing.
The total estimated cost of the project is $743,945, of which $152,220 is for the new sidewalk. The funding for the project would be special assessments of adjacent property owners in the amount of $147,937 for street improvements only, with city funds covering the remainder of the costs.
The average assessment per foot of the project is $18.41, with an average assessment of $1,825 per property owner.
