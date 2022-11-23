For fans of luminescent holiday offerings, the city of Isanti has something new for you this year. Dubbing it their “Mini Bentleyville,” city officials are excited to unveil their own holiday-themed interactive lighting display; “Illuminate Isanti,” which opens on Saturday, Dec. 10, and runs each night through Dec. 18.
Patterned after the famous Duluth attraction, Illuminate Isanti features a wide variety of displays that are sure to put a glow on the face of even the biggest Scrooge. According to Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim, the attraction will feature a 30-foot, blue-lighted tree as a centerpiece. Surrounding the tree will be light displays featuring everything from snowflakes to a patriotic, red, white, and blue theme. Many of the lighting displays will be coordinated with music. In total, over 20,000 lights will be utilized.
“We have an 18-song, all-holiday music playlist,” Hillesheim said.
This attraction, however, will be more than just a pretty walk through the park. Hillesheim mentioned there will be plenty of interactive attractions, including a gingerbread house making station that will offer participants a chance to showcase their creations in a popularity vote; an igloo jungle gym kids can climb; a giant Lite-Brite; a giant snow globe people can walk in; a fire pit for making s’mores; plus much more.
Hillesheim specifically mentioned how several of the features are meant to be fun photo opportunities for the family. Besides the snow globe, there will be a cardboard, lighted polar bear family people can put their faces in, and of course, Santa will be at the bandshell every night for photos. Plus, to add a unique, nostalgic aspect, Hillesheim said they are trying to get at least one of every year’s most sought-after toys throughout history, such as Cabbage Patch Dolls, an Easy Bake Oven, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, etcetera. Those toys will be stacked around Santa.
In addition, there will be some non-holiday features such as food trucks, including a beer vendor, and merchandise vendors.
“We’re trying to make this be a unique winter wonderland, but more engaging than others,” Hillesheim said. “This isn’t just a walk-through event. We want people to come and stay for a couple of hours.”
While there is an admission to enter of $12 for ages 13 and over, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $5 for kids 7 to 12 years old, with kids under six getting in free; Hillesheim said they are trying to make it as economically family-friendly as possible.
“Free coupons, with a paid adult, will be given to all students in the primary and intermediate schools in Cambridge-Isanti District, along with the Arts and Science Academy, the Cambridge Christian School, and the Catholic School,” Hillesheim said.
She added that admission fees are needed “because the investment for this is so much more. Also, since the presence will be more regionally, we don’t want to put the cost burden only on the residents.”
To entice people to attend during the week, there will be giveaways on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for the first 250 attendees. Monday will feature an LED lighted candy cane sparkler, Tuesday will feature an Illuminate Isanti ornament, and Wednesday will feature a coffee/hot chocolate mug.
All told, Hillesheim, who has previously been the main organizer for Princeton’s drive-thru lighting display, hopes this will become not just a local attraction, but a regional one.
“We’re just hoping to make this a fun event for the community and we really think it will have a regional presence,” she said. “There’s nothing like this in Blaine. You could go into the cities more, but I feel like we will get more of those people coming up here.”
VOLUNTEERS STILL NEEDED
Even though the opening is just over two weeks from Thanksgiving, Hillesheim said they are still looking for volunteers to help both during the eight days, but also for the tear down afterward. All volunteers will be able to attend the soft-opening practice run on Dec.9 from 6 to 8 p.m. To volunteer, simply go to the city’s website or call City Hall.
GETTING TICKETS, ATTENDING
Admission tickets are available online on the city’s website: www.cityofisanti.us/illuminate-isanti-ticket-information or at the Isanti Municipal Liquor Store or City Hall. There will be a $2 discount purchase available with select purchases at the liquor store. The event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Free parking will be available at Bluebird Park, with overflow parking available if needed. Hillesheim said they are planning on keeping 1st Avenue NW open to traffic, however, they may temporarily make it one-way to minimize congestion.
For more information, see the city of Isanti’s Facebook page or go to the city’s website.
