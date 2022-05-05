A 67-year-old Isanti man had died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Polk County, Wisc., on April 21.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Department news release, Mark Rice was killed when the ATV he was riding rolled over.
The accident occurred on 168th Ave, near 80th Street in the town of Apple River. The news release stated that it appeared that the “east-bound ATV veered into the ditch and, upon entering onto the soft shoulder, the vehicle began to roll over.”
Rice sustained severe head injuries in the crash, and he was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. They attended to Rice, and he was later flown to Regions Hospital, where he died.
The Apple River Fire and First Responders, Amery Ambulance Service, Life Linkair ambulance, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted the sheriff’s office.
The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.