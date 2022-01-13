Isanti New Hope to build new church

New Hope Community Church in Isanti will have a new home after Isanti City Council approved a conditional use permit for a 40-acre parcel of land south of O’Reilly Auto Parts and adjacent to Minnesota Highway 65.
Currently, the church is located at 114 Dahlin Ave NE, near downtown Isanti. The church and parking area at the new location will sit on the west end of the parcel, because a majority of the acreage is made up of the Sroga Slough and surrounding wetlands.
Conditional use permit amended
The council also approved an amendment to an existing conditional use amendment at 305 Main Street East to allow additional auto sales.
The conditions for that permit include limiting the number of vehicles for sale on the lot to eight in the northwest corner of the lot; requiring the fencing on the west side of the property to remain in place to soften the effects of the auto sales upon neighboring residences; and requiring the installation of fencing between 4- and 5-feet-high on the south side of the property to soften the effects of the auto sales upon neighboring residences.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the council:
• Appointed new candidates to the Park, Recreation, and Culture Board and the Planning Commission, and then approved the 2022 committees and representatives for city commisssions and advisory boards.
• Designated the Isanti-Chisago County Star as the official city newspaper for 2022, and appointed depositories and professional services for the city.
