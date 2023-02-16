It turns out the city of Isanti is right where they want to be when it comes to the number of police officers on its staff — or at least it will be as soon as its new hires hit the streets.
Previously, Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon and the council instructed Police Chief Travis Muyres and City Administrator Josi Wood to take a deeper look into the staffing levels to determine if the city did need to hire an additional officer to fill a vacancy as planned. The reasoning behind this instruction was Gordon’s concern over the increased budget of the police department, which reportedly went up by 67% over the last five years.
At that time, Muyres stated that based on the city’s request for patrol coverage throughout each day and factoring in time off requests for vacation, illness, and paid training, the city is understaffed unless the vacancy is filled. Subsequently, Muyres has provided more detailed figures that prove his assertion.
“It actually takes 2.45 officers to cover a two-person day shift,” Muyres said. “From the outside, it looks like it should only take two people, but when somebody’s gone, we don’t just say ‘have a nice day,’ we need to fill that with somebody.”
Muyres said each officer is provided with 294 hours of sick, vacation, and training time per year, all of which has to be filled by someone else. He said currently, they have a total of six patrol officers in his department (not including the expected new hire). Based on this fact they would like to have two officers working a 12-hour “night shift” (4 p.m. to 4 a.m.) and one officer working a 12-hour “day shift” (4 a.m. to 4 p.m.), to compensate for that 294 hours of sick, vacation, and training time, the department needs 7.35 officers.
However, since they have had two vacancies for a while, they have been mainly going with one day officer and one night officer during the week, and two officers on Friday and Saturday nights. Based on that schedule, they need 5.6 officers.
Concerning the claim that the city utilizes more mutual aid from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Muyres pointed out that in 2021, the response time to critical calls was 3.8 minutes. Comparatively, if assistance was requested from the county, their response time was 9.2 minutes.
“So that’s where you have the benefits of having Isanti officers respond to those calls,” Muyres said.
“I was under the impression that we had two officers on every night of the week,” Mayor Gordon said. “So to me, when I was discussing at the previous meeting about can we do ten-hour shifts and fluctuate that way, that doesn’t make any sense. Because a lot of the time we don’t even have two officers on. For me, that was real eye-opening.”
Based on this information, the council unanimously approved the hiring of one additional officer, which will bring them back up to full staff.
LOOKING AHEAD
With an eye on still keeping the police department’s budget from continually increasing, Gordon offered that maybe the city could hold off on hiring an eighth officer as was previously planned for in 2024. He also mentioned the plan was for a ninth officer in 2028, all based on projected population increases.
“Maybe we could hold that off by four years, to 2028 and 2032,” he suggested.
“I agree with Jimmy waiting to 2028 in a way of looking at the budget,” said Councilmember George Hemen, “but I don’t know if that is practical because things can change. We could get new businesses in town, the population or the crime rate could spike.”
“I think we need to keep the money in the budget (for 2024),” said Councilmember Steve Lundeen. “We don’t have to hire him if we don’t need to.”
“We need to be at full staff to evaluate where that puts us,” Muyres concluded. “I don’t know if we will have enough to evaluate this year if the staffing we have is sufficient, so how do we go forward and say if we need more for next year?”
