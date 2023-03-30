Isanti ponders how to make ‘Illuminate’ brighter

Depending on which side of the fence you sit on, the city of Isanti’s inaugural holiday event “Illuminate Isanti” was either a resounding success or a waste of money. With that in mind, the city council and staff are already looking ahead to next year to sway opinions to the former, rather than the latter.
According to Isanti Parks, Recreation and Events Coordinator Jordan Clementson, and Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim, last year’s nine-day event brought in approximately $49,000 in revenue. Conversely, however, it cost the city approximately $149,000 to put it on, resulting in a $100,000 “hole” that will need to be filled from future event revenues.
Projecting ahead, the two said they believe revenue could increase by roughly 50% next year alone without an increase in ticket prices simply from word getting around about the attraction. At the same time, though, they state this will not happen if the city remains stagnant and doesn’t look for ways to expand the event, or at the very least alter its appearance from year-to-year.
To that extent, city staff laid out three options for proceeding with the event for the next five years. The first option simply has the city pay for the normal operating expenses, which are projected to be just over $48,000 next year. Option 2 is to add a few more displays each year. Option 3 is to make a one-time purchase of a larger number of additional displays now. The reasoning for option 3 was it would cost less in shipping everything at the same time rather than multiple shipments over the years.
In addition, Clementson said the city would continue to try and push for sponsorship money from businesses and additional vendors participating in it. However, he cautioned for that to happen, businesses need to be shown the city is dedicated to moving forward with the event for an extended period of time — such as by purchasing additional displays.
“Years two and three are critical,” said Clementson.
GLASS HALF FULL OR HALF EMPTY?
Detractors of the event, the loudest of which includes Councilmember Luke Merrill, aren’t so optimistic about the future and are opposed to the city investing additional money into it.
“I have a lot more grim outlook on it,” Merrill said. “Almost everybody I talked to about Illuminate Isanti said they probably wouldn’t be going back because it was too expensive. And a lot of people were concerned because they didn’t realize the city would be paying for it, they thought it would be all sponsors. For me personally, I don’t think I can ever vote for the city to keep putting more money into it without getting sponsorship. I look at the five-year plan and I don’t think the revenue is going to go up. I think the numbers will go down.
I heard from so many residents that this was the biggest waste of money, outside the amphitheater, that the city has ever made,” he continued, “because they feel gypped because the city pays for it and then they have to pay to get in. We lost our whole investment last year, we’re not making any headway at all. And I just don’t see the numbers going up like you are projecting.”
“That projected revenue increase seems like to be seen with rose-colored glasses,” said Mayor Jimmy Gordon. “This is not something I want to spend money on year after year after year. Basically the first year we barely covered our initial costs we are looking at for next year.
“There was a lot of people complaining on Facebook that they got taxed for it and they had to pay for it,” Gordon added, “but I do think the overwhelming majority of people there was a lot of positive response. I don’t think it was a bad thing, I’m just saying I don’t want to continue to put hundreds of thousands of dollars into this thing every year. It has got to grow organically from this initial investment.”
Hillesheim adamantly defends the event, insisting the inaugural year wasn’t the disaster some people make it out to be.
“Everything we heard from people coming out of town, they said they loved it and they were coming back,” she said. “Yeah, we could not invest any more in anything, I understand your way of thinking in that, but really know we will see a decline and for sure lose that money if we don’t invest anymore.
“After speaking to many event planners, this wasn’t a ‘bust’ for a first-year event,” Hillesheim continued. “This is how first-year events go. You’re not going to make all your money back in the first year. That was not the plan. Our goal was $20,000 in revenues and we far exceeded that. So I don’t think you can say it was a bad event.”
“That’s over double their original goal,” added Councilmember Steve Lundeen, who had been pushing to start an event like this for many years. “Look at the Isanti Rodeo. It was held right across the railroad tracks in the old bus garage parking lot. And look where it is at today.
“Most people I talked to said it was a lot cheaper than going over to Sam’s Christmas Village or the other one on the river,” Lundeen added. “It cost me 300 bucks by the time I went over to Sam’s Christmas Village with my wife and son and daughter-in-law and two other daughters and grandkids. This ain’t expensive.”
Ultimately, the council agreed to invest approximately $48,000 in operating costs into next year’s event, plus pay the money to purchase sound equipment and fencing that were leased last year considering those could be used for other purposes throughout the year. They also encouraged staff to make a strong push to get as much sponsorship funding or other funding sources as possible, with that money strictly going towards the purchase of additional displays. The council will then re-evaluate the event a year from now.
CHANGES TO EVENT
As for the event itself, there will be some changes taking place based on observations of last year’s run. The biggest of which is it will be open only Thursday through Sunday over two weekends, which for 2023 will be Dec. 7 - 10 and 14 - 17. It will also be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hillesheim explained the midweek attendance was well below expectations and there was a noticeable decrease in people entering the area after 7:30 p.m.
Clementson said the ticket prices would be the same as last year — $12 for people 13 years-old and up, $10 for seniors and military, and $5 for ages 7 to 12. He added they will again offer a free youth ticket with a paid adult ticket to all area kids through the school systems.
He said the space would be physically moved to the south to eliminate interference with the sledding hill, which was brought up as a concern. Other possible changes may include a fireworks display, additional vendors, perhaps horse-drawn carriage rides, or live music such as carolers, a band, or a school choir. He said adding a live entertainment element would increase the chances of them receiving an East Central Regional Arts Council grant.
Finally, he said there probably won’t be a beer vendor next year since that was “kind of a flop.”
