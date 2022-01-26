For a long time, Isanti Primary School has had a problem — how to go about the ever-increasing number of parents picking their sons and daughters up after school in a safe and timely manner. While this problem is prevalent at most schools, according to IPS Principal Shane Dordal, the school’s location directly adjacent to County Road 5 makes traffic flow all the more problematic.
“We realized that, what was happening at IPS, we needed to make some changes,” said Dordal. “Over 5,000 cars drive within a hundred feet of our building every single day.”
After a little bit of research, a lot of trial and error, and much-appreciated help from those in the district with IT knowledge, Dordal thinks the school has come up with a unique solution taking advantage of modern technology — specifically that of QR codes.
Dordal said part of the problem was relatively easy to solve. Previously, cars would pick up students in the front (south side) of the building, while buses would pick up students in the back (north side). That setup created cars and buses intersecting with each other, along with cars getting backed up on County Road 5.
To alleviate that problem, the school simply moved car pickup to the back as well, however parents picking up their kids are not allowed to pull into the parking lot until the buses have left. But that didn’t solve all of the problems.
“We know that the weather we have in Minnesota, you’re going to have sleet, you’re going to have rain, you’re going to have snow, you’re going to have blizzard-like conditions,” he said. “And we wanted to figure out a way to have kids be out in the elements less.”
First method
Dordal admitted the first attempt at limiting kids having to wait outside was very labor-intensive for his staff, especially Ann Marie Guldseth, IPS’ Academic Coach. Each parent was given a unique code that Guldseth or other staff would retrieve from them when they entered the pickup area. They would then walk back into the building, input the code(s), which would go to a list every teacher could see. The teacher would see the student’s initials and then would let the student leave the classroom and directly walk out to their awaiting car.
“I would go out there, write down on a piece of paper all of the codes, somebody would enter it into the computer, and then I’d go back out for a second shift because we had a lot of parent pickups,” Guldseth said.
Second method
The catalyst for the current system, which utilizes a QR code in addition to the individualized codes, came about when Kyle Groves, who is the dean of students at Isanti Middle School, observed that first method in action.
“He said, ‘This is great, but it can be even better,’” Guldseth said. “We couldn’t have done this without him. He was the brains behind all of the tech support.”
Under this improved method, when a parent is ready to pick up their child, they scan a QR code that is located on two sign posts behind the school and then enter in their individual code, which is sent directly to the student’s teacher, so each teacher only sees their students’ codes.
“It’s a very safe system,” Guldseth said. “The teachers know the codes, and we know the codes, but nobody else knows who that code is attached to.”
“It’s never a guessing game of which student goes where,” added Dordal. “Those days are done. We automatically know that if a student is still waiting in that classroom, it’s because their mom or dad hasn’t come yet. They’re not waiting outside ‘Where’s my mom? Where’s my dad?’ So it is very secure in that sense.”
An added bonus to this new system is it has cut down on the wait time for parents as well.
“... We start at 2:10 and we’re probably done around 2:25 to 2:35,” Dordal said.
And as a final kicker, the fact the process was created by the district’s own staff, it has saved the district a lot of money.
“We did a little front-end research,” Dordal said. “To do something like this is about $6,500. Rhonda (Malecha, Cambridge Primary School Principal) just said to me tonight another project similar to this is about $5 per student on an annual fee.”
A model for other schools
The method has proven so effective that Dordal said they are already receiving inquiries about it from other schools.
“Rhonda has been using a very similar process since Thanksgiving,” Dordal said. “And both Ann Marie and I have been in contact with North Branch Schools. So it’s been fun to help other schools.”
