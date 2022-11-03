Isanti receives grant for possible splash pad

A much-requested splash pad is one step closer to being constructed as promised in the city of Isanti.
According to Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim, the city has received a DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant for $300,000 to go towards the construction of bathrooms and a splash pad in Bluebird Park.
“That is the maximum grant award amount,” Hillesheim said. “And it is a very competitive grant process, so it’s exciting that we did receive it.”
Hillesheim said the grant does require at least a 50/50 split in matching funds from the city. Based on the expected costs of the project, she said the city’s amount is estimated to be approximately $436,000. She said that $218,000 was budgeted in the city’s capital improvement plan, with the other $218,000 budgeted from Park Dedication funds.
She said the city will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money. During his “State of the City” presentation back in March, Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson said a splash pad was “on the docket for 2023.”
