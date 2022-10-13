Isanti resident accepted into statewide advocacy skills and leadership training program

Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.