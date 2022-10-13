Isanti resident accepted into statewide advocacy skills and leadership training program

Selected from a pool of statewide applicants, Isanti resident, Robin Fiene has been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking® leadership training, which starts this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Fiene’s son has autism and sensory differences that require one-on-one assistance for daily living activity and safety and is minimally verbal and difficult to understand. He has gone through Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), a therapy that rewards positive behaviors, and has speech therapy to improve communication.
Fiene works at the Department of Revenue and skilled in the areas of policy, legislation, and human relations. Prior to having children with extreme mental health issues, she was unaware of how this population is so underfunded and underserved. She wants to apply her skills to help those who might not have the skills or time to advocate for themselves or their children to live their fullest lives.
The program was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “The goal is to develop leaders statewide to partner with school systems, medical and business communities so all individuals with disabilities are supported as they become self-confident, independent and contributing citizens across the state,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, Executive Director of the Governor’s Council.
This highly acclaimed and finely tuned leadership training taps into national experts and utilizes group participation. Described by many as life-changing, in its 35-year history, over 1,100 Minnesotans have been trained to become leaders in their own communities. Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.
The Governor’s Council introduced the program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, Partners has trained 1,131 individuals in Minnesota and more than 27,000 people worldwide.
