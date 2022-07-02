The biggest event that takes place each year in the city of Isanti will be back next weekend for some calf-ropin’, bronco-bustin’ big fun.
The 46th annual Isanti Firefighters Rodeo and the 2022 Rodeo Jubilee Days will kick off its three days of activities and attractions with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. This year’s grand marshal is Mark Solberg, retiring activities director at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Before the parade, food vendors will be offering their wares along the parade route, while Eben and Barb Gillespie entertain the crowd.
Following the parade, music by Wild Horses will be performed at the Isanti VFW, and at approximately 10 p.m., the fireworks show will take place at Bluebird Park. Pie and ice cream will be served all evening at First Lutheran Church.
For the second year, the Splish Splash Summer Bash will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in Bluebird Park. The bash features water-filled fun for all ages, including water slides, splash zones, pop bottle rockets, face painting and food trucks. Friday is also the first night of the PRCA Rodeo at 6:30 p.m., preceded by the goat tying and mutton bustin’ competitions, starting at 5:30. After the first night of the rodeo, the aptly named Naked Cowboys will perform at the VFW.
Saturday is chock-full of activities for all ages, including a fitness run/walk, BMX bike races, an artisan market, and a plethora of activities for kids on Main Street. Registration for annual the Kiddie Parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, with the parade at 11 a.m.
The 32nd annual Outhouse Races will be at 1 p.m. on Main Street and 1st Avenue. The rodeo continues at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dance featuring music by Six to Midnight. More music will be performed at 8 p.m. at the VFW by the band Stranded.
Sunday’s big event is the Isanti Ambassador Coronation at 6 p.m. at the Isanti Middle School. Tickets will be available at the door.
For advance tickets to the rodeo — available online only — visit www.isantifiredistrict.org. For more information and a complete schedule of all events, visit north65chamber.com.
