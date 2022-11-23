The city of Isanti has capped its 2022 street reconstruction season with the revealing of the final assessment placed on residents.
The project, which was centered around the South Brookview neighborhood, was performed over the summer and included repairing a pavement failure, according to City Engineer Jason Cook. He said the project was smaller in scope than others because the curb was in reasonable shape, and based on residents’ comments, the city chose to not add sidewalks.
Cook said the final assessments to the residents directly impacted by the project are $15.85 per assessable front footage, which he said averaged out to $1,571.69 per parcel. He said the amount is determined by city code to be 25% of the assessable street cost. He said the estimated average assessment at the start of the project was $1,825.54 per parcel, which comes to $253.85 less than the original estimate.
Cook proposed a 10-year payment schedule levied on the property taxes of those residents, with an interest rate of 4.54%. According to Finance Director Mike Betker, this interest rate is 1% higher than the interest rate the city is charged for the project. He said this is standard procedure to make sure the city recoups the full amount in case some residents default on paying the assessment. This would result in an average yearly cost of $200, or $100 per property tax payment. Cook said if a homeowner chose to, they could pay the entire amount up front in the next 30 days to avoid incurring interest charges. That would be done by paying directly to the city. Otherwise, the amount will automatically be added to a homeowner’s property taxes.
Council member Dan Collison asked if someone could make a partial payment over the yearly amount.
“If they went to the casino and had a great run (for example) and they wanted to pay a little extra that year, how would they go about doing that?” he asked.
“I have never had anybody ask to pay just a little extra,” Betker responded. “I’m sure between Angie at the county and I, we could figure out what is prescribed by statute on that.”
He added if anyone has any questions about the assessment payment process, they are welcome to contact him.
