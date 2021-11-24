The City of Isanti will save roughly $95,000 refunding tax abatement bonds after approval of the refunding by Isanti City Council at its Nov. 16 meeting.
The public sale of the bonds received three bids for the refunding of the general obligation tax abatement bonds, series 2014A, with the winning bid being that of United Bankers’ Bank of Bloomington. The par amount of bonds was approximately $1.45 million and was refunded for interest savings, not to shorten or lengthen maturity of the bonds.
The total net present value savings on the bonds is 5.60%.
ASSESSMENT HEARING FOR MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
A public hearing for the final assessment costs for the Main Street reconstruction project took place.
The final assessable cost was $534,689, of which 25% is assessable per city assessment policy, according to City Engineer Jason Cook of Bolton and Menk. This averages out to be approximately $4,609 per parcel
The original assessable cost of the project was $657,000, but the design of the project, lower than expected bids, and the project remaining on time helped reduce the costs, according to Cook.
The payment schedule for those assessed is levied over 10 years on property taxes with a 2.00% interest rate beginning in 2022. This is an average of $513 per year per parcel cost.
