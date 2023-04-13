Following the Minnesota Legislature’s decision last spring to make certain edible THC products legal, cities and counties across the state were forced to implement moratoriums on sales. The moratoriums allowed cities to properly hammer out their own rules for businesses that sell the product. Having spent the last half-year researching the topic, the city of Isanti is now prepared to enact its ordinance.
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, the draft of the ordinance that has been prepared requires any business that wishes to sell such products to obtain a license from the city. Some of the terms for issuing a license include:
•The business must have a permanent (non-movable) location.
•No license shall be issued to an exclusive liquor store.
•The retail establishment shall be located not less than 300 feet from a school, as measured door-to-door.
Additional requirements on the individual applicant include they can’t have been convicted within the past five years for any violation of any other laws relating to the product, the applicant hasn’t had a license revoked in the past 12 months either in the city or any other municipality, among other requirements.
The ordinance also includes other requirements for the labeling and packaging of the products, along with other standard licensing requirements.
Wood noted that this ordinance is only to be enforced for edible products. A license is not required for lotions that contain THC. A license will be required for vape products.
The fee for obtaining a license is being set at $250 per year, with the license needing to be renewed by Dec. 31 each year. There is no reduced fee for a license that is obtained part-way through a calendar year.
The council will take one final look at the ordinance at one of its May meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.