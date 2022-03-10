Isanti street project going forward without sidewalk

Although it is the goal of the City of Isanti for sidewalks and trails to be connected throughout the city, the South Brookview Improvement Plan will be going forward without such a connection.
The City of Isanti’s approval of this deviation from vision took place following a public hearing in which City Engineer Jason Cook, of Bolton and Menk, presented the scope of the project, as well as survey results regarding the project.
Of the 81 properties affected by the project, eight responded to the survey. Four of the respondents said they were against the sidewalk, and four didn’t respond to the question regarding the sidewalk, according to Cook.
Two of the residents in attendance at the public hearing were concerned about trees that may be removed due to a new sidewalk being constructed. Cook stated the sidewalk could go around the trees.
Following the public hearing, Councilmember Jimmy Gordon stated he didn’t want the sidewalk included in the project, and Mayor Jeff Johnson agreed with him.
“I personally don’t think the sidewalk has to go in; that’s a small stretch,” Johnson said. “There would be other feasible places to put a sidewalk in than South Brookview.”
Councilmember Steve Lundeen concurred, noting that he is a big proponent of sidewalks, but the residents don’t want it.
“So, are we just going to have sidewalks optional for connectivity and safety of kids? If there’s no kids, or if people on that street don’t want sidewalks, we’re just going to not want sidewalks anymore?” asked Councilmember Dan Collison.
If it were Main Street or another long stretch, Johnson said he would “fight all day, every day” to put a sidewalk in. Gordon pointed out that South Brookview does have a sidewalk that connects to Main Street and Sixth Ave.
The estimated cost of project without the sidewalk is $592,000. Of that cost, 25%, or $128,000 is assessable, which is $18.21 per frontage foot.
NEW BOUTIQUE WITH DRIVE-THRU
The council approved the site plans and conditional use permit for Little North Boutique owner Kassondra Buzzell at 291 5th Avenue Northeast. The site plan includes three tenant spaces, one of which will have a drive-thru.
MCCARTY AWARDED
Isanti Police Department Lieutenant John McCarty was presented with the Isanti County Law Enforcement Association Officer of the Year award.
“This couldn’t have happened to a better man in the City of Isanti, if you ask me,” said Mayor Jeff Johnson. “It was the best thing the police chief ever did in my book that we intercepted you and welcomed you into Isanti Police Department. I appreciate your hard work and your due diligence.”
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the council:
• Approved liquor licenses for several businesses in Isanti;
• Approved the final plat for Fairway Greens North;
• Approved the plans and specifications for the 2022 pavement management project and authorized the advertisement for bids; and
• Approved a resolution supporting housing and local decision-making authority in response to multiple bills restricting local decision-making related to housing being introduced in the 2021-2022 Minnesota State Legislature biennium.
