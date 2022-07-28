Heeding concerns that cars parking on both sides of Unity Boulevard — a short street in Isanti that runs between 1st and 3rd Ave NW from the fire station to the Primary School, makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass through, the Isanti City Council is looking at making one side of the street no parking. It was noted the problem is greatest whenever there is a baseball or softball game being played at the field adjacent to that street.
Originally, during the July 19 city council meeting, the council was prepared to change their parking ordinance to read that no parking would be allowed on the north side of Unity. Based on the presentation of a resident that lives on that street, however, the council will now be looking at no parking on the south side of the street.
According to that resident, making it no parking at all on Unity would force people coming for a game or practice to park way down by the fire station. Additionally, he, along with other residents, park vehicles on the street due to space issues in their driveway. For him specifically, no parking would mean he would have to park his work truck out of visual range from his house.
He added he wasn’t against no parking on one side of the street, however he felt it made more sense to have no parking on the south side since there is already mailboxes and a fire hydrant on that side. It was also brought up that allowing parking on the north side would mean people going to the field wouldn’t have to cross the street.
“It makes sense to say no parking on the south side,” said Mayor Jeff Johnson.
“We have to do something there,” said Councilmember Steve Lundeen, “but if you people say its more convenient to say no parking on the south side, I’m fine with that.”
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, since the ordinance revision before the council was for no parking on the north side, the city will have to repost the ordinance change with the language change of no parking on the south side, and it can be brought to a vote at the next council meeting.
NO PARKING IN BLUEBIRD PARK
Another part of that same ordinance amendment would include no parking along either side of 1st Ave NW within Bluebird Park. While no discussion referencing that portion was made during the July 19 meeting, during the May 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, it was noted that overflow parking from events at the Isanti Ice Arena has made it difficult for even a regular sized vehicles to get through, much less emergency vehicles.
