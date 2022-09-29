The Isanti Rum River VFW Post & Auxiliary #2735 are excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Post & Auxiliary’s annual scholarships and contests for high school and middle school students who may compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings.
Prizes awarded at each level, starting with the local Post 2735 competition.
Grade 9th – 12th
Voice of Democracy - This audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in a patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 9-12 grade students enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to their American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000 and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Applications must be turned in to Isanti VFW Post #2735 by midnight, Oct. 31, 2022. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.
Grade 6th – 8th
Patriot’s Pen - Students in grades 6-8 may enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level and the national first place winner wins $5,000. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay based on a patriotic theme. Entrants are due to Isanti VFW Post #2735 by midnight, Oct. 31, 2022. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.
