On Dec.10 the Isanti VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post 2735 will host a Christmas Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to attend this event with photos being taken by Sherry Longley Photography of Isanti.
In addition to a visit from Chris Kringle and his wife, the auxiliary is hosting a craft and bake sale. There will be a toy giveaway and make your own ornaments.
Corn dogs, refreshments and treat bags will be available.
The Isanti VFW Post 2735 is located at 410 Railroad Ave. S. in Isanti. For more information contact the VFW at 763-444-9787.
