Performers with ETC Productions, based out of St. Paul, perform Madagascar Jr. in Cambridge City Park on Thursday, July 27 as part of Cambirdge’s Kids Summer Events. Besides the performance of the musical for kids based on the popular Dreamworks movie, the traveling production company performed a cabaret style show of some of their favorite numbers. Also, Terrell Woods gave a human beatbox performance, including teaching the audience how makes all the different sounds and mixes them together. The event was capped off with a performance from CLIMB Theatre.
The event was the second of three Kids Summer Events put on by the city of Cambridge. The last one will be “Bounce House Bonanza” on Thursday, Aug. 31, starting at 10 a.m. at City Park.
