It takes a village: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church to hold benefit for one of its own

It’s no secret that the residents of Braham know how to pull together and make things happen. Whether it’s the dozens who turn out to make Pie Day work, or the volunteers at Tusen Tack who handle gatherings at the Braham Event Center and the thrift store, or friends of the school district who chip in time to ensure that students have all they need, Braham is well-versed in the language of giving.
So when one of the parishioners at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church was in a devastating accident last year, his fellow congregants — naturally — stepped up to help.
A benefit is planned on Feb. 17 to help Tony Merchlewicz and his family while he recovers from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.
Motorcycle versus deer
On the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2022, Merchlewicz was riding home on his motorcycle from his job at Arrow Tank in Cambridge, when he hit a deer. He was airlifted to North Memorial where he spent 31 days in intensive care on a ventilator. He suffered injuries to his neck, collarbone, spleen, kidneys, lungs, spine, shoulder, and ribs, as well as blood loss.
According to a Go Fund Me site, established for Merchlewicz and his family, doctors told his family that he would not have survived the accident if he had not been wearing his helmet.
About a month ago, fellow parishioners and co-workers at Arrow Tank moved into action to start planning the benefit. James Moore, who Merchlewicz calls his boss at Arrow Tank, is coordinating the benefit. Moore also knows Merchlewicz through attending Saints Peter and Paul where, Moore said, Merchlewicz has been active for many years as a volunteer and a teacher. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
“He mentors me at church,” Moore said. “He’s a plethora of knowledge.”
Moore and a group from the church have been working to make the benefit happen.
“It’s all coming together,” Moore said. “It’s quite amazing how all this is all coming together.”
Included in the benefit will be a meal of sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, and other side dishes and homemade desserts. A free-will offering will be taken for the cost of the meal.
The benefit will also feature a silent auction with individuals and local businesses donating items for the sale. Moore said that fire-rings, handcrafted quilts, gift baskets, wines, and gift cards will be on the auction.
“Some people are putting together fish-ing-style baskets, hunting things — it’s all starting to come together,” Moore said. Donations are still being accepted for the family through the church and also for silent auction items. “All proceeds — 100% of the proceeds —are going to Tony.”
The supper is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the church. Sponsors included the Braham Knights of Columbus, Braham Women’s Group, and the church.
“I didn’t realize how much work went into planning a benefit,” Moore said with a laugh. “But it’s all coming together. It’s amazing how people come out. I’m very thankful for the church that we have and the personnel that are coming through.
“And it’s not just the church helping out. We have people from our work signing up, we have people from all over the place that want to be involved in this. It’s utterly amazing.”
Guest of honor
Merchlewicz has every intention of being at the benefit.
While he has seen improvement, he still has a long road ahead of him.
“I feel pretty good,” Merchlewicz said. “My legs still don’t work, but I have feeling, and parts of them are getting stronger.”
After several hospital and rehab transfers, he is now at Courage Kenny where he expects to stay until March, when he will go home. Physicaltherapy will continue three times a week at Courage Kenny thereafter.
Through it all, he has remained optimistic about, well, everything.
“Really, I have no choice,” he said. “Even if I were stuck in this chair the rest of my life, I would have to deal with it and move on.”
Of the friends and co-workers planning the benefit, he was soft-spoken.
“I think they’re pretty nice people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.