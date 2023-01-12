Jacket Mock Trial starts season with win

Coming off their first-ever section championship and state competition last year, the Cambridge-Isanti Mock Trial team has begun their 2023 season just where they left off last year.
The Jackets’ first competition was an eight-team invitational at St. Cloud Apollo, where they easily outdistanced their opponents by 46 points. The other teams competing were Alexandria, Apollo, Battle Lake, St. Michael-Albertville, and two teams from Watertown Mayer.
Individually, Thomas Moran was named Best Attorney and Blake Neubauer was named Best Witness by the judges.
The team will now get their first taste of Regional Round competition as they head to the Pine County Courthouse on Friday, where they will go against Chisolm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.