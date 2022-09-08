Johnson running for C-I School Board re-election

My name is Nicole (Nikki) Johnson, and I’m running for re-election to the Cambridge-Isanti School Board. I was born and raised in Cambridge and am a graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School, Class of 1995. I continued my education at St. Cloud State University, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. My husband and I were married and bought our home in Cambridge in 1999. I have two daughters who are both Cambridge-Isanti alumni. My oldest, Class of 2018, is a Kindergarten Teacher in Tempe, AZ, and my youngest, Class of 2021, is a sophomore at University of Minnesota, Twin Cities pursuing a degree in Elementary Education.
My work experience includes 15 years of accounting/finance as Controller at Peoples Bank of Commerce in Cambridge, followed by three years as Finance Manager at Cambridge-Isanti Schools. I am currently employed at Eden Prairie Schools as Finance Coordinator, nearing my 5th year in this role.
I have been a Director on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board for the past four years. It has been a true honor to be part of this group serving our community, our staff and our students. I believe in public education, and I know that having a strong district means we must have leadership that is committed to students, invested in supporting all employees of the District, and fiscally responsible representing the taxpayers and community members of the District.
My years of experience on the board, my knowledge in school finance, my time as a former District employee, being a C-I alum (as well as being the parent of C-I alum) and my love for the community I have called home my whole life, make me an excellent candidate for Cambridge-Isanti School Board.
