Johnson running for Isanti Mayor re-election

My name is Jeff Johnson, and I am running for re-election to stay your mayor. I ask for your continued support in this undertaking. As a resident and current Mayor of Isanti, I know that a great city is measured by the qualities of lives of the people who live within. I will continue to strive day to day to provide the quality of life you have come to expect from a great city.
I have attended many city events and will continue to do so to make sure I get out and visit as many residents as I can. Your opinions and voice mean the world to me. I am your voice and will bring it forward to the rest of the city council members to be discussed.
I was born and raised in North Minneapolis, graduating from North Community High School in 1995. I am married to my lovely wife, Lisa of nine years. We have a beautiful daughter named Emma and a handsome son named Colten. I plan on raising my family in Isanti and want it to be a great place for them as well as your families.
We have had a zero to negative percent city tax rate in the four years I have been mayor, and we are still establishing amenities to Isanti while doing so. We have an opportunity to enhance a fantastic foundation we have built together thus far for living, working, and playing in the great city of Isanti. Now is the time to keep proactive strong leadership for a safer more prosperous Isanti.
I believe I have right attitude, education, and experience to succeed in this position as I have shown in the past four years. Please join me to continue leading our great city.
