There are times when you feel strongly about something and you do it. When you feel led to pursue and to act. To support, encourage and engage those who need it and hold them accountable. To advocate for those who cannot, to listen.
That is why I, Shelly Johnson, am running for North Branch School Board.
My husband and I enjoy being involved in our North Branch community through volunteering, coaching and supporting our schools. We are grounded in our church family at Restoration Church and volunteer in many areas where needed, including heading up our church youth group.
We have children, three of them. It’s a wild, busy ride; as it is for most parents. Each are involved in sports and other activities, but none of my children are the same. Neither is the way that they learn.
I have a passion for public education and for improving the quality of life and academics for those with educational disabilities. I look forward to working alongside educators to improve opportunities for all learners and to provide necessary instruction and guidance for our children to become successful and productive.
It would be an honor to represent the North Branch Schools as an effective communicator and listener, prioritizing the most important issues, with our children being foremost. To protect, conserve and advance the progress of North Branch Area Schools public education, its students, parents and educators.
