Join the festivities at Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days

The Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days are set to kick off this Thursday, July 6, and will continue until Sunday, July 9, with exciting events planned for each day.
The festivities commence on Thursday with the annual parade, beginning at 6:30 p.m. A highlight of the parade will be a flyover from the T-6 Thunder aircraft before the parade starts. From 4 to 10 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church will be serving pie and ice cream. The Isanti VFW will come alive with live music by the Whiskey Strippers, starting at 8 p.m. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display in Bluebird Park at 10 p.m.
Friday will be filled with water-filled fun at the Splish Splash Summer Bash in Bluebird Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy activities like face painting and indulge in treats from food trucks.
The gates to the rodeo open at 4 p.m., and before the main event, there will be Goat Tying and Mutton Bustin’ competitions at 5:30 p.m. Following the rodeo, a lively dance featuring music by Shane Martin will keep the celebration going. Simultaneously, the Isanti VFW will host the Zak Grandahl Band for a night of live music, starting at 8 p.m.
Saturday will be a jam-packed day of events, starting with a 5- and 2-mile walk/run, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of 1st and Main. Kids Free Fun Days will offer activities for kids, including the Kiddie Parade at 11 a.m. in the Faith Lutheran parking lot and the Turtle Races at noon. Additionally, the Isanti Lions will host a corn feed at 11 a.m. There’s an artisan market on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring unique crafts and goods. The BMX Balance Bike Race returns for a second year at 10 a.m., and the 33rd Annual Outhouse Races on Main Street at 1st Avenue is at 1 p.m. There will also be balloon animals, a wandering juggler, plus music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Booths for kids to try their luck or skill with a variety of games will also be set up throughout the area. All Kids Day activities are free to the public.
The rodeo will continue with Goat Tying and Mutton Bustin’ at 5:30 p.m. Later in the evening, the Hockey Association will hold a Meat Raffle at Wintergreens at 8 p.m., while the Isanti VFW will host the Stranded band for a night of live music.
On Sunday, the weekend will come to a close with the Isanti Ambassador Coronation, held at the Isanti Middle School at 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of events visit the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/isantirodeojubileedays/.
