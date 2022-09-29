A federal bill that would help level the digital playing field for smaller media has advanced out of the Judicial Committee and now awaits a full vote on the Senate floor.
Co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, the bipartisan bill titled the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” would allow, among other things, news publishers with less than 1,500 employees to join together in negotiations with covered platforms, such as Facebook and Google, over terms and conditions for those platforms to recirculate news agencies’ content on the internet.
The bill also requires these tech giants, which have at least 50 million U.S.-based users and are owned by a person that has either net annual sales or market capitalization greater than $550 billion, to negotiate in good faith with those news organizations.
“As the daughter of a newspaperman, I understand firsthand the vital role that a free press plays in strengthening our democracy,” Klobuchar said. “But local news is facing an existential crisis, with ad revenues plummeting, newspapers closing, and many rural communities becoming ‘news deserts’ without access to local reporting.
“To preserve strong, independent journalism, we have to make sure news organizations are able to negotiate on a level playing field with the online platforms that have come to dominate news distribution and digital advertising.”
The Judiciary Committee passed the bill by a 15-7 vote. A companion bill has also been introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado.
