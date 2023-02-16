Isanti County employees will have an additional paid day off beginning this year.
Closely on the heels of the Minnesota Legislature declaring Juneteenth (June 19) an official state holiday, the Isanti County Commissioners likewise declared it an official county holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when news of the abolishment of slavery in the United States ultimately reached Galveston, Texas, which is considered the final area of the nation still allowing slavery. The freeing of these slaves by federal troops took place two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth had been declared a national holiday in 2021. On Feb. 3, 2023, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law also making it a state holiday. According to Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines, Walz’s actions essentially triggered an agreement between Isanti County and local labor unions.
“This was something that was negotiated in the last contract,” Lines said. “All of the unions wanted this to be added as a holiday and our response on the county side was if the Minnesota Legislature approves this as a recognized holiday, then we will honor it as a holiday.”
Commissioner Alan Duff asked Lines how many other counties or cities will also be making this declaration.
“Now that it is into law, I would assume a majority of them,” Lines said. “Before the legislature made this action, it was probably only Ramsey and Hennepin, and maybe a few others that did this last year.”
“I think we kinda have to,” said Commissioner Steve Westerberg in seconding the motion from Commissioner Bill Berg.
The motion was unanimously approved.
ANOTHER ECE BROADBAND AGREEMENT
East Central Energy continues to take steps in bringing high-speed internet to Isanti County, along with other areas the cooperative services. Recently, ECE was awarded nearly $15 million in Minnesota Boarder-to-Border Broadband Development grants, with part of that money to be utilized in northern Isanti County. Now, ECE is taking aim at obtaining another grant to do the same for southeastern Isanti County.
According to Lines, ECE receiving grant money is contingent on the county approving matching funds based on a formula ECE came up with. The amount requested this time is $39,600, which Lines said would come from ARPA savings. Lines said if ECE is not awarded the grant, the money would not be paid to them from the county.
“This is just a small, small portion of the grant they are asking for to pursue fiber to the home in that area of our county,” Lines said.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other county commissioner action, the board:
•Approved a joint powers agreement with Sherburne County for the construction of a bypass lane on County Road 28, which shares a boundary of the two counties. The cost to the county is $15,000, which the county can use state aid money;
•Approved a contract amendment with the city of Isanti to perform a study of traffic flow along County Road 5 specifically at the intersection of East Dual Boulevard. A similar study had been previously performed in 2019 but determination of a preferred option was not finalized. This study would expand on that original study; and
•Approved the sale of a 2005 plow truck to the city of North Branch. According to County Highway Engineer Justin Bergerson, the truck recently had a “major engine failure,” and it isn’t worth repairing. He said North Branch is willing to pay $3,000 for the truck to be used for spare parts for their plow truck fleet. He added all attachments will be removed and retained by the county for use as spare parts for their fleet.
