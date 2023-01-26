Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year

Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
Eastlund, along with honorees from across the United States, will be recognized during the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this April in Omaha, Nebraska. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year® during the convention.
Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc. has had the honor of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in the country. “The hard work and inspiration of mothers are being recognized now more than ever,” said Joyce Stevens, President of American Mothers, Inc. “It’s an honor to be part of an organization that’s connecting moms across the nation to celebrate motherhood and uplift their stories of resiliency and strength.”
