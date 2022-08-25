CENTURY 21 Moline Realty is pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Katherine Willmert, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored her with the coveted CENTURY 21® Pacesetter Gold Award.
The Pacesetter Gold Award is bestowed to sales affiliates on track for the Masters Award program at 6 months, which is based on sales production or closed transactions. Sales affiliates can qualify for three levels of the Masters Award: Ruby, Emerald and Diamond, which is determined at the end of the year.
“Katherine’s attention to detail is impeccable, she is a strong negotiator and highly professional,” said Carrie Gibbs, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty.
“Katherine is a valued and trusted real estate resource for Isanti County and the surrounding communities and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty.”
Katherine has over two decades of experience in the real estate & construction industry and has been with the CENTURY 21 System since 2007.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Pacesetter Gold Producers Award and be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals,” said Willmert.
