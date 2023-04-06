Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, the popular slice-of-the-fair and spring-into-summer event running May 25-28, will return for the third year. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6. This four-day event includes food, brews, music, shopping, free parking and family fun at the beautiful and iconic Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Visit mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer/ for all the event details.
Kickoff to Summer at the Fair features more than 30 popular State Fair food and beverage vendors, an eclectic lineup of music and entertainment on three stages, mini golf *, pickleball, Trivia Mafia, the Giant Slide*, the Minnesota State Fair Community Gives Together collection of food donations in partnership with Cub in support of Second Harvest Heartland, guided historical walking tours, roving entertainment, skateboard lessons* & demos by 3rd Lair, board and yard games, door prizes, State Fair mascot appearances, photo ops, specialty Minnesota merchandise shopping* at more than 20 vendors, free parking and more. (*Additional cost)
Media Photos: A gallery of high-resolution Kickoff to Summer at the Fair publicity photos is available for media use at: mnstatefair.org/get-involved/media/kickoff-to-summer-at-the-fair-gallery/.
Admission: Tickets are $12.50 each in advance online (fees and tax included); children 4 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Save $3 when you buy in advance. Tickets at the gate will be $15.50 each. Each ticket is valid for a specific day. Choose the day when purchasing tickets. Attendance is limited per day. This event is rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.
Thursday, May 25, 4-9 p.m.
Friday, May 26, 4-9 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com (use this URL for the hyperlink –
https://event.etix.com/ticket/v/16820?partner_id=4587), by calling 800-514-3849, or can be purchased at event entrances on the day of the event until attendance capacity is reached. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4467.
Free parking is available. For map and directions, visit mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer/.
Participating food vendors serving fair food favorites and refreshing summer brews will include: Al’s Subs & Malt Shop, Andy’s Grille, Auntie M’s Gluten Free, Baba’s, Ball Park Cafe, Bayou Bob’s, Big Fat Bacon, Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, Café Caribe, Cheese-on-a-Stick and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Chimborazo, Coasters, Dino’s Gyros, Duke’s Poutine, El Sol Mexican Foods, Fresh French Fries, Giggles’ Campfire Grill (two locations), Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Minnesnowii Shave Ice, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Nelson’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, The Perfect Pickle, Produce Exchange, Pronto Pups (two locations), Que Viet Concessions, RC’s BBQ, Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, Sambusa Express, Summer Lakes Beverage, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, Sweets & Treats, Tiny Tim Donuts, Tot Boss, and West Indies Soul Food. To view menus and vendor offerings visit mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer/vendors/.
Three stages of free entertainment will include performances by: Atahualpa, The Art of Dance Studio, The Bad Companions, Dance & Entertainment Studios, David Malmberg, Gen X Jukebox, George of the Juggle, Heartless, Jacuzzi Puma, Jaybee and The Routine, Mary Cutrufello, Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop, O’Shea Irish Dance, Sarah Morris, The String Showdown, Sweet Colleens and Zumba® Fitness. In addition to the stages, DJ entertainment will be provided by Adagio Djay Entertainment, and select food and beverage vendors will also offer entertainment.
Specialty shopping with unique finds from local artisans and merchants will include: 3rd Lair, Angry Minnow Vintage, Beisswenger’s Hardware, Bulljive, Crystal Visions, Ecofun Motorsports, Every Third Saturday, Glitter Glamper, GoodThings, Hagen and Oats, Holly House Boutique, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Lucky Shots Pickleball Club, Mattress Firm, Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Minnesota Rusco, Must be Ruff, Paddle North, Paul’s Porch Pots, Rainbow Midwest Inc., Sota Clothing, State FairWear, T-Mobile and Whatnot Boutique.
The Minnesota State Fair Community Gives Together in partnership with Cub, will be accepting food donations to support Second Harvest Heartland at the Kickoff event. Most needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat (chicken, tuna and salmon), peanut butter, instant potatoes and rice, cereal and oatmeal, and low-sugar, low-sodium and gluten-free items. To find out more visit mnstatefair.org/community-gives-together/.
Sponsors for Kickoff to Summer at the Fair include: Mattress Firm (Mascots), Adagio Djay Entertainment (DJ Entertainment), Treasure Island Resort & Casino (Visitors Plaza Stage and Trolley), Minnesota Rusco (Door Prizes), Humana (Event Program and Information Booths), T-Mobile (Grandstand Building), Cal Spas (Family Fun Stage), and DragNFly Wireless (Wi-Fi Hot Spot).
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @mnstatefair for year-round Minnesota State Fair updates. The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.
