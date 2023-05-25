Kids are invited to join us for a special craft time series called “Crafternoons” this summer at the North Branch Area Library! The crafts are intended for ages 8 and up. Some of the crafts may involve paint and other messy substances, so please dress accordingly. If weather allows, we may craft on the patio!
Kid Crafternoon sessions will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following Mondays: June 12 & 26; July 10 & 24; and Aug. 14 & Aug. 28.
No registration necessary. All supplies will be provided.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.