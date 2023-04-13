Kids programs added to popular Isanti entertainment

At this point, the city of Isanti’s summer street dances needs little pre-event hype. The concerts held on right on Main Street are looked forward to from the moment the acts are announced. This year, however, the city has another series of events organizers hope will become just as popular for residents and visitors alike — the “Family Summer Entertainment Series.”
Held every other Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bluebird Amphitheater, this series features acts geared toward area youth. The series kicks off on June 13 with magician Matt Dunn. On June 27, the well-known Teddy Bear Band will perform. July 11 sees the puppet show Tricia & the Toonies come to town. Wendy’s Wiggle Jiggle Jam will take the stage on July 25. Mixed Nuts will perform on Aug. 8. The series will conclude on Aug. 29 with the band The Jolly Pops.
Besides the entertainment, food trucks are scheduled to be a part of this new series.
Although the street dances don’t need any extra hype, the city has revealed this year’s acts, which feature some familiar names, plus a few newcomers to the series. Like last year, three of the four street dances will be held downtown, with one moving to the Bluebird Amphitheater in what is now being called “Amp It Up.” Unlike last year, when the series concluded in Bluebird Park, this year’s series begins there.
On June 17, Gen X Jukebox will take the stage. As their name implies, this band covers “all the music of the 1990s in one high-energy show.” According to the band’s website, members even perform in full costume, making you feel like you are watching the likes of Courtney Love, Scary Spice, Britney Spears, Marky Mark, Garth Brooks, and more.
The first of the traditional street dances will be on July 15 featuring the band 5 Minute Major, who proclaims “if it rocks (and/or rolls) and people will dance to it, we’ll play it.”
On Aug. 12, Good For Gary, who has appeared at multiple events in the area, will take the stage. The band was also part of the 2021 Isanti Street Dance series. Finally, on Sept. 16 country artists Stone Daisy Band will be making an appearance for the second-straight year.
Both the “Amp it Up” concert and the three street dances will be held, weather permitting, from 7 to 11 p.m. Like always, there will be plenty of food trucks and a beer wagon available.
