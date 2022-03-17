A lot of kids probably don’t contemplate topics such as serving their country or discovering new ways to challenge themselves physically and mentally.
However, two area programs actually do cater to youths who are looking for adventure and want to step out of their comfort zone, all the while learning about citizenship and leadership.
Both the SeaCadets of Cambridge and the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps out of North Branch aim to give kids a taste of being a sailor in the U.S. Navy or Coast Guard, or the experience of being an airman in the U.S Air Force. More than that, though, both programs try to create better citizens of the world.
Cambridge-Isanti Sea Cadets Corps Polaris Battalion/TS Trident
Young men and women between the ages of 10 and 17 looking to be challenged physically and mentally may join the Sea Cadets. The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a federally-chartered non-profit youth organization and is comprised of two programs: Sea Cadets for teens aged 13 through 17; and Cadet Corps for kids aged 10 through 13. The local senior program is the Polaris Battalion Naval Sea Cadet Corps, while the junior program is the TS Trident Navy League Cadet Corps.
According to Jean Larkin, who has three sons in the program and maintains the finances for the corps, the cadet corps is run by an all-volunteer force, which includes current and retired military personnel. Cadets meet one weekend a month for drill at the Cambridge Armory and participate in a variety of hands-on, outdoor training events, and community service activities.
During school vacations, cadets participate in one- and two-week training evolutions at U.S. military installations around the country, where they learn lifelong skills and how to become leaders in their units, schools and communities. The benefits of the program to our youth are undeniable.
“Our program provides numerous benefits to its cadets – both tangible and intangible,” Larkin said. “Our cadets and alumni often cite the feelings of pride, camaraderie, respect and honor associated with their experience in the program. These immeasurable benefits are very important to us. They define us.”
According to Public Affairs Officer Dawn Van Hess cadets hail from Cambridge, Isanti, Andover, St. Francis, Mora, Princeton, Braham, Chisago, Wyoming, Hinckley and Otsego, among other area cities.
“A normal drill consists of much leadership, team building, and even some STEM related things,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Larkin, who learned about the Cadets from a friend and decided to join. “The drills, in my opinion, are very fun, and filled with activity.”
“We have morning colors, we do classroom time where we do coursework and have guest speakers, said Petty Officer 3rd class Taylor Larkin, Joe’s younger brother. “We also do physical training/physical readiness tests, and we also do drill and marching.”
In January, the corps celebrated with its annual military ball at the Braham Event Center, after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The annual ball has been a tradition since Polaris Battalion began in 2011. The event that celebrates milestones that have occurred over the year.
“This ball means more than a time to gather and celebrate accomplishments,” said Van Hess. “This ball means a time to celebrate as a family, a family that coped with the pandemic, a family that pushed each other to continue even when COVID made things challenging. A family that said good-bye to old friends, and hello to new friends.
“This Ball has always been about family, but this year it was even more special.”
Upcoming events for Polaris include an introduction to SCUBA class; making and deploying of rockets at the North Branch location that requires FAA clearance; the building of a destroyer that will serve as a float for the parades; and rock climbing in Taylors Falls in August.
The cadets also participate in advanced trainings. “There are very many of them all around the country, ranging from culinary, welding, tallship, and police trainings,” PO Joe Larkin said.
Petty Officer First Class Allyson Grace Floding, a junior at Braham Area High School, credits the Cadets with helping her become more assertive.
“It has taught me to be more confident and speak up,” she said. “It pushed me out of my bubble and made me a better person.”
Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
Unlike the Sea Cadets, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps is a class that is offered at North Branch Area High School. The classes are, not unexpectedly, called “flights.”
“Junior ROTC is strictly a citizenship class. Our mission is to create better citizens who will go forth to serve their community, their nation, that sort of thing,” said Col. Paul Johnson, instructor for the course. “We’re about that.”
The group meets every day and studies a specific field of interest. The fields of interest are on a four-year rotation, so a student taking the class as a freshman won’t hear the same material as when they become a senior.
“This year the class is exploring the space program — NASA,” Johnson said. “Next year will be cultural studies, a history class on world cultures; the year after will focus on milestones in aviation history.” The course also includes a rotation on survival skills.
Like the sea cadets, students also take part in typical military training, such as marching, physical fitness training, etc. The airmen also have other opportunities. For example, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Dayna Nelson, a senior, took flight training last summer through JrROTC and can pilot a plane. Many students participate in parade and drill competitions, organizaed by Dayna, utilizing non-operational rifles and sabers.
Cadet Colonel Lindsey Meizo is group commander and the finance officer for the Jr. Air Force ROTC.
“I look over the entire core and am in charge of everyone and their jobs, so I work very closely with Colonel Johnson and Master Sergeant (John) Barrett as well as upper leadership of the core so everything runs smoothly,” she said. Participating has changed her for the better. “I used to be very shy, and this has made me a lot more outgoing.”
Cadet Major Jennifer Gonzalez, a junior, is the Mission Support Squadron Commander.
“I am in charge of a group of officers who all have their own jobs. I have the Logistics, Finance, Morale Welfare and Recreation, Community Service, Public Affairs and Personnel officers under my command,” she said. “I can also fill in for these positions if needed. I’m also there to guide them and give them direction on what’s needed from them.”
Jennifer, like most of her friends, has no intention of ever joining the military. Zachary Sway, a freshman, is interested in a career in the military, but in the Marine Corps, not the Air Force.
Lindsey Meizo, a senior, said that even though she isn’t sure what she will do when she graduates later this year, she is confident she will do well because of the leadership opportunities JrROTC has offered her.
“I have gained enough confidence in myself that whatever I do choose to do, I will excel at it,” Lindsey said.
Cadet Major Brianna Hedron, a junior, is operations squadron commander. She realized early on that JrROTC — with its training and leadership compnents — would be a beneficial experience and would look good on college applications and resumes.
“Everything is run by us, the students,” Brianna said. “We are gaining experience in things we can use even if we don’t have a career in the military.”
Much like the regular military, this junior program has created a sort of brothers and sisters in arms scenario.
“When people think of community, they think of just a group of people who know each other,” Zachary said. “It’s more than that. Most of the people in the corps are really close to each other.”
“I’ve made friends with so many people I never thought I would be friends with,” Jennifer Gonzalez echoed. “It’s like a home for a lot of us. I do look forward to coming to class every day.”
