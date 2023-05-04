Participants at the annual Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Dinner and Dance fundraiser let the good times roll with the Mardi Gras theme. (First photo) Members of the Isanti Electric came in full Cajun costume. (Second photo) A member of the Sea Cadets shows one of the cakes available for bidding on during the desert auction. All proceeds from the event go towards support services for area veterans.
Laissez les bon temps rouler at Beyond the Yellow Ribbon dinner
-
- Updated
- 0
Submit Your News
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.