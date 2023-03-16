Lakes and Pines CAC lnc. is pleased to announce the Central Minnesota Council on Aging has awarded the agency Older Americans Act funding to provide group respite services in 2023 to older residents in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
The funds currently provide in-person Group Respite services in Braham, Mora, North Branch and Pine City. Staff are working to expand the service to a community into Mille Lacs county. Staff lead the sessions with one volunteer assisting each participant in gentle exercise, reminiscing, arts and crafts and multiple other activities. These sessions are open to older adults who have a caregiver but are able to feed and toilet themselves without assistance, and who are not violent. Group Respite services are also open to adults of any age diagnosed with a dementia related disorders.
Lakes and Pines welcomes volunteers to assist in providing in-person Group Respite. Contributions from participants and the public are also welcome to help sustain these services. A sliding fee scale based on cost of services and the participant’s self-declared income is provided. Fees and participant contributions are not required to receive any of these services.
Please contact Lakes and Pines via email, lap@lakesandpines.org or call toll free at 800-832-6082 or 32O-679-1800, Option 4 for more information.
