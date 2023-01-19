Tax season is right around the corner and Lakes and Pines Community Action Council is offering volunteer tax preparation assistance for the 16th year in Milaca, Mora, Moose Lake, and North Branch.
This free tax preparation service is offered to seniors, people with disabilities, people for whom English is a second language, and families making less than $60,000 per year, with funding partially provided by the IRS and Minnesota Department of revenue.
In the past services have been offered in Pine City, but a lack of volunteers is preventing Lakes and Pines Community Action Council from providing services for Pine City residents this year.
If you are need tax preparation assistance this year you can schedule an appointment by calling Lakes and Pines at 320-679-1800, option 4.
