Lantz running for Isanti County District 1

Greetings. My name is Gary Lantz, and I am excited to announce that I have filed for candidacy to run for Isanti County Commissioner in District 1, which is Cambridge West and Bradford Township.
I have lived in Minnesota for over 50 years and in the great county of Isanti for almost a decade. Prior to coming to Minnesota, I attended college in New York and graduated with Bachelor of Arts degrees in English Literature and Theology. I settled in Minnesota to be with family and raise two wonderful children in an environment that speaks of natural tranquility and Minnesota charm, and spent the next 50 years employed in both “blue-collar” and “white-collar” positions.
I have been connected to, and am able to relate to, a wide variety of skills and mindsets. This has led me to a deeper understanding of the hopes and dreams, as well as the challenges and struggles, of people of all walks of life. My heart of love and concern for those around me has brought me to this place of believing that I can (and should) make some changes in our local government that would more fully encompass the wants, needs and concerns of the public.
It is my desire to serve all Isanti County citizens:
•By standing strong for a government of the people, by the people and for the people
•By loving hard even during times of disagreement and even conflict, by identifying the legitimacy of needs, even if I am not able to completely comprehend, relate to, or even agree with them
•By walking in integrity and making sure that all my decisions are consistent with my faith and grounded in knowledge, gaining wisdom, honesty, and a deep love of Isanti County
Please feel free to contact me at GLforCtyCommissioner@protonmail.com.
