LaRowe running for Isanti County District 5

Hi, I’m Kristi LaRowe. I am proud to be a candidate for Isanti County Commissioner, District 5. My husband Scott and I have lived in Isanti County for over 36 years. We are a farming family, and this last year, we were awarded the Farm Family of the Year. We have four children and six grandchildren. I’ve stood alongside Scott on the family farm, helping with planting, harvesting, and whatever else needs to be done.
Over the years, I’ve enjoyed volunteering at the schools my children attended and our church. I’ve been the secretary, treasurer, and fundraising team leader and started an outreach program for new visitors. I’ve taken college classes where I learned QuickBooks, payroll, and managing a business. I also pursued my real estate license and enjoyed learning about the industry and land values.
My driving purpose is to give back to my community. Isanti County is an amazing place to call home; our people, schools, and businesses have much to offer. Therefore, we need to create good jobs locally and support young people to obtain work here in our community.
I believe that a public servant is just that, a servant to the people. As Commissioner, I will focus on cultivating our county’s strengths and work to improve its residents’ future. I will listen to the people from all townships, communities, and corners of the county so that the Board’s decisions are informed by the people of our community. An essential step of communication is taking that first step and listening. I see myself taking on such a role so that I may truly represent the people of Isanti County.
I ask for your prayers and support as I enter the arena of public service. Thank You, and God Bless.
