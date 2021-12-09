Those who enjoy the arts — especially with live theater back on the menu — will get a delicious treat when Centerstage Productions, of Princeton, in collaboration with New Hope Community Church, Isanti, presents “Happy Hollandaise!”, a Christmas Holiday stage comedy written by Tim Koenig. Performances for “Happy Hollandaise!” will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, at New Hope Community Church, 114 Dahlin Avenue NE, Isanti.
In this madcap comedy feast, lead character Claire Finley craves the perfect Christmas and has hired celebrated chef Vilma Hasenpfeffer to prepare her famous Hasenpfeffer Hollandaise Sauce for her dinner guests. Unfortunately, the chef is late, the guests are early and burglars are running amok in the neighborhood. Despite the mayhem, the true Christmas spirit shines bright in a surprise ending.
Although audiences may be unfamiliar with the show, Centerstage director and producer Viva Anderson said that the cast members — comprised of local community members — have been dishing up productions together for years.
Susan Hupfer, who plays the lead character of Claire, is glad to be back doling out a dollop of her talents on stage, something she’s been doing for “years and years.”
“I have been in many productions with these characters and always need a mile marker in each show — what page are we on, where are we — but always pull it together and have a blast doing it,” said Hupfer, who has been performing since fifth grade and has been seen in productions such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Miracle on 34th Street” for Centerstage Productions. “I love my theater family.”
“Theater family” may be a figurative expression for some, but for others, being in the play with family is quite literal.
“One of my favorite things about being in this production is that I get to be in it with my dad,” said Jillian Edblad, who plays the Lone Wolf Burglar. “We’ve been doing shows together for around five years now, and it has been so fun and memorable. We have both supported each other throughout our years in theatre. I love watching my dad perform and grow as an actor and a person, and I can’t wait to perform in more shows with him.”
Jeff Edblad, who plays George, echoed his daughter, saying that he feels “blessed to be able to work with such a talented and dedicated group of people, especially my daughter Jillian.”
Tom Kase will fork over laughs as Philip, the father of Claire and George and a retired actor, who gets hit on the head and begins delivering lines from plays he’s been in. Kase has been in every Centerstage Christmas production since the beginning.
“Participating in these programs gives me the chance to give back to the local community,” he said, “and what better way to do that than to spread some festive, holiday cheer?”
Other cast members who will be tickling funny bones are Grace Becklin as Monika, Pam Hochhalter as Vilma Hasenpfeffer, Amber Jorgenson as Irene Quigley, Peter Lendway as Father William Abbot, Ashley Shogren as Mary Abbott, and Nicholas Kase as Inspector Archie Abernathy.
Anderson and her husband Tim are co-producers of Centerstage Productions. In 2013, hoping to feed an appetite for more theater opportunities in the community, Viva directed the first of the Christmas shows. “It is a wonderful way to bring joy, hope and holiday goodness to others,” she said.
Tim Anderson designed the set for the play and is its master builder. Other crew members are Keith Bredeson and Peter Lendway, scenic assistants; Christine Quist, costume designer; Becka Jo Bredeson, costume assistant; and Chuck Vrchota, technical director.
Tickets for “Happy Hollandaise!” are available on-line at: www.showtix4u.com, and will also be available at the door. Seating is limited, so advance tickets should be purchased early. Although cast and crew have a lot on their plates, they are eager to serve up a great time.
